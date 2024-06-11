 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket

Image credits: Instagram

Debut for England (2013)

Amy Jones made her international debut for England in a T20I against Sri Lanka, marking the beginning of her journey in international cricket.

Image credits: Instagram

First ODI Fifty (2019)

Jones scored her maiden ODI half-century against Sri Lanka, showcasing her potential as a top-order batter.

Image credits: Instagram

Maiden T20I Fifty (2019)

She registered her first T20I half-century against India, cementing her place in the team as a reliable batter.

Image credits: Instagram

Standout Performance Against West Indies (2019)

Jones scored 91 runs in an ODI match against West Indies, demonstrating her ability to perform under pressure.

Image credits: Instagram

2017 Women's World Cup

Though she played only a few matches, being part of the squad that won the World Cup was a significant achievement in her career.

Image credits: Instagram

2019 Ashes Series

Jones was a key player in the Ashes series, contributing with both the bat and behind the stumps, helping England compete fiercely against Australia.

Image credits: Instagram

Vital Role in T20 World Cup 2020

Jones played crucial innings in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, helping England reach the semi-finals.

Image credits: Instagram

Leading Run-Scorer in Women's T20 Challenge (2019)

Playing for the Trailblazers, Jones finished as the leading run-scorer in the Women's T20 Challenge in India.

Image credits: Instagram

Consistent Performances in Domestic Cricket

Her consistent performances for Warwickshire and Birmingham Phoenix in domestic competitions have been vital in her development as a cricketer.

Image credits: Instagram

Centuries in Domestic Competitions

Jones has scored multiple centuries in domestic cricket, including a standout century in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, highlighting her prowess as a top-order batter.

Image credits: Instagram
