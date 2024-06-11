Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket

CRICKET
Amy Jones made her international debut for England in a T20I against Sri Lanka, marking the beginning of her journey in international cricket.
Jones scored her maiden ODI half-century against Sri Lanka, showcasing her potential as a top-order batter.
She registered her first T20I half-century against India, cementing her place in the team as a reliable batter.
Jones scored 91 runs in an ODI match against West Indies, demonstrating her ability to perform under pressure.
Though she played only a few matches, being part of the squad that won the World Cup was a significant achievement in her career.
Jones was a key player in the Ashes series, contributing with both the bat and behind the stumps, helping England compete fiercely against Australia.
Jones played crucial innings in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, helping England reach the semi-finals.
Playing for the Trailblazers, Jones finished as the leading run-scorer in the Women's T20 Challenge in India.
Her consistent performances for Warwickshire and Birmingham Phoenix in domestic competitions have been vital in her development as a cricketer.
Jones has scored multiple centuries in domestic cricket, including a standout century in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, highlighting her prowess as a top-order batter.