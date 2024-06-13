 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Faf du Plessis turns 39: Top 10 quotes by the South African legend

Image credits: Instagram

Passion and Competitive spirit in cricket

"I play for the love of the game, and I play to win."

Image credits: Instagram

Intrinsic motivation behind his dedication to cricket

"You don’t play for the recognition; you play for the pure enjoyment and love of the game."

Image credits: Instagram

Values of humility, hard work, and concentration

"It’s important to stay grounded, work hard, and keep your focus on the game."

Image credits: Instagram

Leadership reflects his supportive and responsible approach

"Leadership is not about being in charge. It’s about taking care of those in your charge."

Image credits: Instagram

Continuous improvement and seizing every chance

"Every match is a new opportunity to improve and perform at your best."

Image credits: Instagram

Importance of resilience and self-discovery through challenges

"In tough times, you learn a lot about yourself and how you can handle pressure."

Image credits: Instagram

His broader perspective on success and its impact beyond the field

"Success is not just about winning trophies; it’s about leaving a legacy and inspiring others."

Image credits: Instagram

Advocating for authenticity and integrity in all aspects of life

"Stay true to who you are, both on and off the field. Integrity and authenticity are vital."

Image credits: Instagram

Challenges As Opportunities

"Adversity brings out the best in individuals and teams. It’s an opportunity to show character and determination."

Image credits: Instagram

Significance of teamwork in achieving success

"Teamwork makes the dream work. Cricket is a team game, and every player’s contribution is crucial."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One