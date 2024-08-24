CRICKET
The flamboyant batsman announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket on August 24. Dhawan is one of the fittest cricketer's of this generation.
Shikhar's workout set includes a half-hour warm up session, which comprises glute exercises, mobility training and stretching
It’s a full body workout involving power training, lateral pull downs and sit-ups. It concentrate's a lot on the core. Dhawan loves power lifting.
In order to maintain his muscle mass, Shikhar goes to the gym 2,3 days a week. He likes to pump is biceps, while the southpaw is not fond of training his glutes.
Shikhar Dhawan loves to eat Aloo Parathas. But Shikhar takes his favorite food on weekends. He makes it a point to have a balanced diet with enough protein.
Shikhar Dhawan eats fresh fruits daily for carbs and fiber. This gives his body the necessary antioxidants as well as enhances immunity.
Shikhar Dhawan does Yoga as it helps in being focused and patient. He believes that yoga can improve overall health and wellness.
Apart from scoring boundaries, the southpaw was s very good runner between the wickets. Dhawan does 1,2 sessions of cardio every week to maintain his speed and endurance.