Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Exploring 10 Remarkable Records of 'Gabbar'

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhawan, popularly known as "Gabbar", has made many remarkable records in his career.

Most Runs in a Calendar Year

In 2013, Dhawan scored most runs in a calendar year in ODIs. He smashed 1162 runs, with an average of 50.52 and highest score of 119. 

Fastest Century on Test Debut

In 2013, against Australia, Dhawan scored the fastest century, from 85 balls, on his Test debut.

Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy

Dhawan played a key role in India's 2013 ICC champions Trophy triumph. He was the top run getter in the tournament, having amassed 336 runs from five innings. 

First Indian to Score a Century in 100th ODI

Became the first Indian to score a century in his 100th ODI against South Africa in 2018.

Century Before Lunch on Day 1 of Test

Became the first Indian batsman to score a century before lunch on Day 1 of a Test match against Afghanistan in 2018.

Most Fours in IPL

Dhawan holds the record for hitting the most fours (768) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

First Batsman to Score Two Consecutive Centuries in IPL

Dhawan scored back-to-back tons in the 2020 IPL playing for Delhi Capitals against Chenai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. 

5th fastest to 6000 runs in ODI

Dhawan made his debut in 2010 and reached 6000 ODI runs from 143 matches. The southpaw has scored 17 centuries in ODIs, with his highest score being 143.

50+ Scores in ODIs

Dhawan has scored 39 half centuries in ODIs. Meanwhile, his fastest ODI 50 came from just 22 balls. He was a natural boundary hitter, smashing 842 fours in his ODI career. 

Highest Score in ODIs

Dhawan's highest ODI score is 143, which came against South Africa in a World Cup match in 2015 in Melbourne. 

