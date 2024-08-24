CRICKET
Dhawan has played 269 matches for India across all formats, scoring 2315 runs in Tests, 6793 runs in ODIs and 1759 runs in T20Is.
Shikhar Dhawan was born on 5 December 1985 in Delhi, India. He is nicknamed is Gabbar, which is inspired from the famous character from the movie "Sholay".
Dhawan's international debut was in 2010 in a T20I against Australia. Three years later, at the age of 27, he smashed 187 from 174 balls against Australia on his Test debut.
IPL Performance: Played for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Scred 6769 runs from 222 matches, including a highest score of 106*.
Shikhar Dhawan is an animal lover. He also runs Shikhawar Dhawan Foundation, which focuses on building the capacities of NGOs towards the betterment of people.
Shikhar Dhawan enjoys playing tennis, swimming and listening to music. He has a deep interest in spirituality and meditation.
Dhawan used to imitate Gabbar Singh's famous dialogues to encourage his teammates on the crease, like "Hey O Samba!". Because of this, teammates started calling him Gabbar.