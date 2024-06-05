 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Ajinkya Rahane turns 36: Top 10 inspiring quotes by Jinx

On Team Spirit

"The team’s success is the ultimate goal. Personal achievements are secondary."

Hard Work

"There is no substitute for hard work. Success comes to those who are willing to put in the effort day in and day out.

Perseverance

"Failures and setbacks are a part of life. It’s how you bounce back that defines your character."

Leadership

"Leading a team is not just about making the right decisions; it’s about inspiring others to give their best."

Focus

"Staying focused on your goals, regardless of the distractions, is key to achieving success.

Learning

"Every game, every practice session, every moment on the field is a learning experience.

Pressure

"Pressure is something that you put on yourself. Stay calm and trust your abilities."

Consistency

"Consistency is what separates good players from great players."

Mentorship

"Having the right mentors can make a significant difference in a player’s career. I’ve been fortunate to have some great ones."

Resilience

"Resilience is about maintaining your determination and confidence, even when things aren’t going your way."

