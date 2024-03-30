IPL 2024: Here's why RCB lost against KKR; see key points

CRICKET
Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a crushing defeat at home against Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are the interesting details of what caused this defeat.
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru have gained notoriety for the shocking defeat at home in the 17th edition of the IPL tournament.
The Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, clinched a victory by 7 wickets in the match against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB failed to get off to a good start against KKR. Captain Faf du Plessis scored only 8 runs and squandered the team's chance to amass a significant total.
Middle-order batsmen Rajat Patidar and Anuj Rawat once again faltered against KKR. RCB could have surpassed the 200-run mark if these two had performed well.
Glenn Maxwell's underperformance in the initial matches cost RCB dearly. Failing to seize opportunities against KKR was a key factor in their defeat.
RCB's trio of pacers, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Aljari Joseph, conceded runs at an economy rate of 10+, proving to be a significant burden for the team.
Despite calls for Will Jakes and Locky Ferguson's inclusion, RCB sticks with Alzari Joseph despite costly outings.