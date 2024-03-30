Did Virat Kohli date Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh? TRUTH HERE

CRICKET
Before Ritika Sajdeh married Rohit Sharma, she was Virat Kohli's manager.
Apart from being his manager, it was rumoured that she was one of the ladies who dated Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli was quite close to the entire Sajdeh family, with Ritika's brother Bunty Sajdeh being one of his closest friends and previous managers.
Ritika Sajdeh and Virat Kohli were also said to have a close friendship because the former managed the RCB star for numerous years.
The speculations came to life when they were clicked multiple times leaving restaurants, and outside movie theaters.
The two never addressed or spoke about their relationship.