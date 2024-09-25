IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken

CRICKET
For the first time in history, the Indian cricket team has more wins than losses in Tests. Total Matches- 580 Wins- 179 Losses- 178 Draws- 222 Ties-1
Ashwin became the 4th player to score a century and take 5 wickets in the same match. Ian Botham tops this list.
Bumrah became the 6th Indian fast bowler to reach 400 international wickets. Bumrah took 5 wickets in Chepauk and took his total wickets to 402.
Ashwin and Jadeja came together when India were struggling at 144/6 in the first innings. Their 199-run partnership for the 7th wicket is the highest in Chennai.
Pant completed his 6th Test century at Chepauk. With this, he equaled MS Dhoni's record for most centuries in Test cricket.
Muhammad became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 5 wickets in a Test match. He took 5 wickets for 83 runs in the first innings.