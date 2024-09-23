CRICKET
For the first time in history, India cricket team has more wins than losses in Tests.
Total matches- 580
Wins- 179
Losses- 178
Draws- 222
Ties-1
Ashwin recorded a century and five-wicket faul in the same match for the fourth time, trailing only Ian Botham in the elite list. The 38-year-old scored 113 runs & took 6 wickets.
Sixth Indian pacer to achieve the feat. Bumrah picked up 5-wickets at Chepauk, taking his total tally to 402.
89 ODI's- 149 Wickets
70 T20Is- 89 Wickets
37 Tests- 164 wickets
Ashwin and Jadeja's 7th-wickt stand of 199-runs was highest in Chennai. The duo joined at the crease when India were struggluing at 144/6 in the first innings.
Pant scored his 6th Test hundred at Chepauk, and thereby equaled MS Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper batsman in the longest format of the game.
Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to record five-wicket haul in Test in India. He took 5 wickets for 83 runs in the first innings.