Take a look at 6 records broken in IND's 280-run win versus BAN

Historic win/loss record

For the first time in history, India cricket team has more wins than losses in Tests. 

Total matches- 580

Wins- 179

Losses- 178

Draws- 222

Ties-1

Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance with bat and ball

Ashwin recorded a century and five-wicket faul in the same match for the fourth time, trailing only Ian Botham in the elite list. The 38-year-old scored 113 runs & took 6 wickets.  

Jasprit Bumrah completed 400 international wickets

Sixth Indian pacer to achieve the feat. Bumrah picked up 5-wickets at Chepauk, taking his total tally to 402.

89 ODI's- 149 Wickets

70 T20Is- 89 Wickets

37 Tests- 164 wickets 

Ravichandran Ashwin &Ravindra Jadeja's 199-run partnership

Ashwin and Jadeja's 7th-wickt stand of 199-runs was highest in Chennai. The duo joined at the crease when India were struggluing at 144/6 in the first innings. 

Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record

Pant scored his 6th Test hundred at Chepauk, and thereby equaled MS Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper batsman in the longest format of the game. 

Hasan Mahmud's landmark

Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to record five-wicket haul in Test in India. He took 5 wickets for 83 runs in the first innings.  

