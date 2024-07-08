CRICKET

How much was MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup bat sold for?

MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup bat

The bat MS Dhoni used to strike the 2011 World Cup final-winning six remained the most expensive cricket bat in history until December 2021. 

The selling price

Mumbai-based brokerage business RK Global purchased Dhoni's bat for £100,000 (then Rs 72 lakh) at a London charity dinner three months after the final.

Bat that hit the winning six

The bat caused frenetic rejoicing among millions of people. It is the bat that rocketed a monstrous six over Long-on before twirling casually in its owner's hands.

The aim

The goal was to collect funds for Dhoni's wife's humanitarian organization, Sakshi Foundation, which works with underprivileged children in India. 

Who brought it?

RK Global, an Indian investment organization, bought the bat for Rs 72 lakh.

The bat

Dhoni's bat sparked widespread curiosity among cricket fans, as the winning runs in the title victory came from a devastating six off it.

