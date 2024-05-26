Hardik Pandya's absence from T20 WC departure fuels divorce rumours

CRICKET
Amid divorce rumors, Hardik Pandya was not seen among the first batch of Indian players departing for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.
Hardik Pandya faced significant challenges during the IPL 2024 season, including criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain and underwhelming performances.
The first batch of Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep, and Pant, were spotted at the airport, but Hardik Pandya was noticeably absent.
BCCI's social media post featured Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Suryakumar Yadav, but there was no sign of Hardik Pandya.
The BCCI sent the first batch of players, who were not involved in the IPL 2024 playoffs, on Saturday, while the remaining players would depart later.
Fans speculated on social media about Hardik's absence, linking it to the ongoing rumours about his personal life and potential divorce.
Speculations about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship issues intensified after Natasa removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle.
Rumors about Hardik and Natasa's separation went viral on Reddit, with users noting Natasa's absence from IPL 2024 matches and her lack of recent posts with Hardik.
Despite the circulating rumours, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasa Stankovic has officially addressed the situation, leaving the speculations unconfirmed.
Natasa's Instagram still features pictures with Hardik and his family, contradicting reports that she had deleted all photos with him.