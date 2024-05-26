CRICKET

Hardik Pandya's absence from T20 WC departure fuels divorce rumours

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik Pandya Absent from Departure

Amid divorce rumors, Hardik Pandya was not seen among the first batch of Indian players departing for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

Image credits: Instagram

Tough IPL 2024 Season

Hardik Pandya faced significant challenges during the IPL 2024 season, including criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain and underwhelming performances.

Image credits: Instagram

Team India departure

The first batch of Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep, and Pant, were spotted at the airport, but Hardik Pandya was noticeably absent.

Image credits: Instagram

BCCI Social Media Post

BCCI's social media post featured Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Suryakumar Yadav, but there was no sign of Hardik Pandya.

Image credits: Instagram

First Batch Departure Plan

The BCCI sent the first batch of players, who were not involved in the IPL 2024 playoffs, on Saturday, while the remaining players would depart later.

Image credits: Instagram

Fans' Speculation

Fans speculated on social media about Hardik's absence, linking it to the ongoing rumours about his personal life and potential divorce.

Image credits: Instagram

Divorce Rumours

Speculations about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship issues intensified after Natasa removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle.

Image credits: instagram/natasastankovic__

Viral Rumors

Rumors about Hardik and Natasa's separation went viral on Reddit, with users noting Natasa's absence from IPL 2024 matches and her lack of recent posts with Hardik.

Image credits: instagram

No Official Statement

Despite the circulating rumours, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasa Stankovic has officially addressed the situation, leaving the speculations unconfirmed.

Image credits: instagram

Instagram Activity

Natasa's Instagram still features pictures with Hardik and his family, contradicting reports that she had deleted all photos with him.

Image credits: Natasa Stankovic instagram
Find Next One