Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Top 10 inspiring quotes by DK

CRICKET
"Cricket has taught me to be humble and grateful for every opportunity."
"In sports, as in life, there will be ups and downs. It's how you handle them that defines you."
"Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It's the courage to continue that counts."
"The joy of representing your country is unparalleled."
"Consistency and hard work are the keys to achieving greatness."
"Every time I step onto the field, I strive to give my best and make a difference."
"Teamwork and unity are the cornerstones of any successful team."
"Embrace challenges and turn them into opportunities to grow."
"Winning and losing are part of the game, but giving up should never be an option."
"Believe in yourself, and never stop working towards your goals."