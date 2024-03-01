CRICKET

Happy Birthday Chris Woakes: Top 10 moments of the England all-rounder

6 for 17 against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Woakes played a crucial role in dismantling the Australian batting lineup, helping England secure a convincing win.

11 wickets in the match against Pakistan at Lord's in 2016

Woakes showcased his ability to take wickets consistently, playing a key role in England's victory over Pakistan.

5 for 32 against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Woakes delivered a match-winning performance, taking five wickets to help England restrict Sri Lanka to a manageable total.

6 for 70 against India at Lord's in 2018

Woakes had a memorable spell, taking six wickets in the first innings, contributing significantly to England's triumph.

5 for 54 against South Africa at The Oval in 2017

Woakes' five-wicket haul played a pivotal role in England's success against South Africa in a Test match.

4 for 17 against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Woakes bowled a tight spell and picked up crucial wickets to help England secure a comfortable victory.

5 for 30 against Pakistan at Headingley in 2018

Woakes produced a remarkable bowling performance, taking five wickets and helping England win the Test match.

3 for 20 and 68 against India at Lord's in 2018

Woakes contributed with both bat and ball in a crucial Test match, playing a key role in England's success.

