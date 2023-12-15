CRICKET

Year Ender 2023: 10 cricketers who tied the knot this year

KL Rahul

Indian star wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in January 2023. Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Team India's opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got married in June this year. Gaikwad tied the knot with cricketer Utkarsha Pawar, who plays domestic cricket for Maharashtra.

Shardul Thakur

Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur also got married in January 2023. He exchanged vows with Mittali Parulkar. Shardul had got engaged nearly two years before the wedding.

 

Axar Patel

Indian team's star all-rounder Axar Patel entered wedlock in January 2023. Axar married his girlfriend Meha Patel.

Prasidh Krishna

Tall Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna also entered wedlock this year. Krishna tied the knot with Rachna in the month of June.

Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq also embraced marriage this year. He married his friend Anmol Mahmood in November.

Shadab Khan

Pakistan cricket team's star all-rounder Shadab Khan also got married this year. Shadab married the daughter of former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in January.

Mukesh Kumar

Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar got married on November 28 during the T20 series against Australia. He took a break from the series for the wedding.

Gerald Coetzee

South African young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee recently got married. The 23-year-old got hitched in December, just after his impressive performance in the 2023 World Cup.

Navdeep Saini

Another Indian fast bowler, Navdeep Saini, also got married this year. Navdeep concluded his wedding rituals in November, marrying his girlfriend Swati Asthana.

