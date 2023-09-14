Top 5: Highest individual scores for England in ODI cricket

CRICKET
Ben Stokes shatters records with a sensational 182 in the 3rd ODI at the Oval, He smashed 15 fours and 9 sixes in his innings.
During England's tour of Australia in 2018, Jason Roy smashed 180 runs from 151 balls in Melbourne. He struck 16 fours and 5 sixes, contributing to England's five-wicket victory.
Alex Hales was the first England batsman to cross the 170-run mark in ODIs. He scored 171 runs off 122 balls, including 22 fours and 4 sixes, against Pakistan.
Robin Smith's unbeaten 167 came in 1993 against Australia. He faced 163 deliveries and hit 17 fours and 3 sixes in a 55-over match.
Jos Buttler's unbeaten 162 was recorded in a match against the Netherlands in 2022. He smashed 14 sixes and 7 fours in just 70 balls, helping England post a massive total of 498.