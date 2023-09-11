Kohli's historic 13,000 ODI runs: A legendary journey!

CRICKET
Virat Kohli achieved his 47th ODI century during the Asia Cup 2023, demonstrating his remarkable consistency in the format.
In addition to his century, Kohli achieved the significant milestone of completing 13,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.
What sets Kohli apart is his incredible speed in reaching the 13,000-run mark, making him the fastest player to achieve this milestone in terms of innings played.
Notably, this century against Pakistan was Kohli's fourth consecutive hundred in matches played in Colombo, highlighting his exceptional form in this venue.
Kohli's impressive record against Pakistan continued with this century, as he has now scored a total of 640 runs in 15 matches against the arch-rivals.
His ability to consistently perform at the highest level, especially in high-pressure matches, solidifies Kohli's reputation as a cricketing legend.
As he continues to set new records and achieve remarkable milestones, Virat Kohli remains a dominant force in the world of One-Day International cricket.