CRICKET

Sep 11, 2023, 01:53:57 PM

Kohli's historic 13,000 ODI runs: A legendary journey!

Image credits: Getty

Virat Kohli's 47th ODI Century: A Remarkable Feat

Virat Kohli achieved his 47th ODI century during the Asia Cup 2023, demonstrating his remarkable consistency in the format.

Image credits: Getty

Kohli Joins Elite Club: 13,000 Runs in ODIs

In addition to his century, Kohli achieved the significant milestone of completing 13,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Image credits: Getty

The Fastest to 13,000 ODI Runs

What sets Kohli apart is his incredible speed in reaching the 13,000-run mark, making him the fastest player to achieve this milestone in terms of innings played.

Image credits: Getty

Colombo's Lucky Charm

Notably, this century against Pakistan was Kohli's fourth consecutive hundred in matches played in Colombo, highlighting his exceptional form in this venue.

Image credits: Getty

Kohli vs Pakistan: 640 Runs in 15 Matches

Kohli's impressive record against Pakistan continued with this century, as he has now scored a total of 640 runs in 15 matches against the arch-rivals.

Image credits: Getty

Kohli's Consistency

His ability to consistently perform at the highest level, especially in high-pressure matches, solidifies Kohli's reputation as a cricketing legend.

Image credits: Getty

Dominating the ODI Record Books

As he continues to set new records and achieve remarkable milestones, Virat Kohli remains a dominant force in the world of One-Day International cricket.

Image credits: Getty
