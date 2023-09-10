CRICKET

Happy birthday Murali Kartik: 10 iconic quotes by veteran spinner

Murali Kartik celebrates his birthday on September 11

"Success in cricket, as in life, often comes to those who persevere through the tough times."

Positivity

“In cricket, you cannot always be successful, but you can always be positive."

Teamwork, Discipline, and Resilience

"Cricket teaches you valuable life lessons: teamwork, discipline, and the ability to handle both success and failure."

Representing the Nation

"Playing for your country is the highest honour for any cricketer, and I cherished every moment of it."

Spinner's Mind

"As a spinner, you have to outthink the batsman. It's a mental battle more than anything else."

Passion Unites Across Borders

"The beauty of cricket is that it's not just a sport; it's a passion that unites people across borders."

Give Your Best

"I believe in giving my best and letting the results take care of themselves."

Cricket's Crucial Lesson

"Learning from your mistakes is crucial in cricket. It's how you grow and become a better player."

Spin Bowling

"Spin bowling is an art, and every artist needs to keep refining their skills."

Thrills and Uncertainties

"Cricket is a game of uncertainties, and that's what makes it so thrilling."

