Happy birthday Murali Kartik: 10 iconic quotes by veteran spinner

CRICKET
"Success in cricket, as in life, often comes to those who persevere through the tough times."
“In cricket, you cannot always be successful, but you can always be positive."
"Cricket teaches you valuable life lessons: teamwork, discipline, and the ability to handle both success and failure."
"Playing for your country is the highest honour for any cricketer, and I cherished every moment of it."
"As a spinner, you have to outthink the batsman. It's a mental battle more than anything else."
"The beauty of cricket is that it's not just a sport; it's a passion that unites people across borders."
"I believe in giving my best and letting the results take care of themselves."
"Learning from your mistakes is crucial in cricket. It's how you grow and become a better player."
"Spin bowling is an art, and every artist needs to keep refining their skills."
"Cricket is a game of uncertainties, and that's what makes it so thrilling."