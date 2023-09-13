Shane Warne's birth anniversary: 10 iconic quotes of the king of spin

CRICKET
"It's about getting the best out of yourself and staying ahead."
"To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play."
"You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country."
"You need a bit of luck in your life, but it's amazing how often the people who work the hardest are the luckiest."
"You've got to perform in a role you don't want to do."
"I've made a lot of mistakes, but I'm lucky enough to have never made the same mistake twice."
"Simplicity is the key. Nothing's better than the simple things in life."
"In cricket, my superhero is Sachin Tendulkar. He has always been my hero and will continue to remain so."
"When you play against Australia, you're not just playing against 11 guys; you're playing against a whole country."
"To be a good leg-spinner, you need to have good control and good variation. You need to spin the ball, you also need to have that control to land the ball where you want"