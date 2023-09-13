CRICKET

Shane Warne's birth anniversary: 10 iconic quotes of the king of spin

Staying Ahead

"It's about getting the best out of yourself and staying ahead."

Simplicity

"To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play."

Playing for Country

"You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country."

Hard Work and Luck

"You need a bit of luck in your life, but it's amazing how often the people who work the hardest are the luckiest."

Versatility

"You've got to perform in a role you don't want to do."

Learning from Mistakes

"I've made a lot of mistakes, but I'm lucky enough to have never made the same mistake twice."

Embracing Simplicity in Life

"Simplicity is the key. Nothing's better than the simple things in life."

Shane Warne's Cricketing Hero

"In cricket, my superhero is Sachin Tendulkar. He has always been my hero and will continue to remain so."

Facing Australia

"When you play against Australia, you're not just playing against 11 guys; you're playing against a whole country."

The Art of Leg-Spin

"To be a good leg-spinner, you need to have good control and good variation. You need to spin the ball, you also need to have that control to land the ball where you want"

