Happy Birthday Dasun Shanaka: 10 quotes by Sri Lanka's captain

CRICKET
"Challenges make us stronger. Embrace them, and they become opportunities."
"In cricket, it's not just about hitting boundaries; it's about hitting boundaries when it matters most."
"Every match is a chance to learn and grow. The game never stops teaching."
"In cricket, as in life, it's important to stay focused and give your best, no matter the circumstances."
"The love and support of our fans are our biggest strengths. We play for them."
"Respect for your opponents is key. In the end, we are all part of this beautiful game."
"Never underestimate the power of teamwork. Together, we can achieve greatness."
"The Sri Lankan spirit is indomitable. We fight till the last ball, and we never give up."
"Success is sweeter when it's shared with your team. We win together, and we lose together."
"I believe in leading by example on and off the field. Actions speak louder than words."