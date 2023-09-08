CRICKET

Happy Birthday Dasun Shanaka: 10 quotes by Sri Lanka's captain

Image credits: Getty

Embrace Challenges

"Challenges make us stronger. Embrace them, and they become opportunities."

Timing Matters

"In cricket, it's not just about hitting boundaries; it's about hitting boundaries when it matters most."

Cricket Teaches Endless Lessons

"Every match is a chance to learn and grow. The game never stops teaching."

Winning Mindset

"In cricket, as in life, it's important to stay focused and give your best, no matter the circumstances."

Fans Fuel Our Fire

"The love and support of our fans are our biggest strengths. We play for them."

Respect the Game

"Respect for your opponents is key. In the end, we are all part of this beautiful game."

Teamwork Triumphs

"Never underestimate the power of teamwork. Together, we can achieve greatness."

Never-Give-Up Attitude

"The Sri Lankan spirit is indomitable. We fight till the last ball, and we never give up."

Team Unity

"Success is sweeter when it's shared with your team. We win together, and we lose together."

Lead by Example

"I believe in leading by example on and off the field. Actions speak louder than words."

