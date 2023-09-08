Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: 7 quotes by India's star batter

CRICKET
"I believe in working hard and letting my bat do the talking on the field."
"Every time I walk out to bat, I carry the hopes and dreams of my team and my country with me."
"Consistency is the key to becoming a better cricketer."
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life for me."
"I owe my success to the sacrifices and support of my family and coaches."
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal. What matters is the courage to continue."
"I always try to learn something new from every game and every player I meet."
"The journey to success is never easy, but it's always worth it."
"I believe in setting goals and working relentlessly to achieve them."
"Playing for your country is the highest honor for any cricketer, and I cherish every moment.