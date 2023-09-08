CRICKET

Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: 7 quotes by India's star batter

Image credits: Getty

Let My Bat Do the Talking

"I believe in working hard and letting my bat do the talking on the field."

Carrying Hopes on the Field

"Every time I walk out to bat, I carry the hopes and dreams of my team and my country with me."

The Key to Success

"Consistency is the key to becoming a better cricketer."

My Way of Life

"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life for me."

Gratitude to Family and Coaches

"I owe my success to the sacrifices and support of my family and coaches."

Success, Failure, and Courage

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal. What matters is the courage to continue."

Learning from Every Day

"I always try to learn something new from every game and every player I meet."

Journey to Success

"The journey to success is never easy, but it's always worth it."

Setting Goals and Pursuing Them

"I believe in setting goals and working relentlessly to achieve them."

Cherishing Every Moment for My Country

"Playing for your country is the highest honor for any cricketer, and I cherish every moment.

