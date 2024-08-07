CRICKET
As of 2024, Samarawickrama's net worth is estimated to be USD 2 million.
The batsman falls under D category of Sri Lankan cricket, hence earning a salary of $25,000.
The salary includes $7,500 for Test matches, $5,500 for ODIs & $3,500 for T20Is
Saddera Samarawickrama is married to Thilakshi Gamage since February 2, 2021.
The middleorder batsman has scored 1192 runs from 43 ODIs for Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old's highest score of 108 came against Pakistan in Hyderabad in the 2023 ICC World Cup.
Sadeera has made 19 T20I appearances so far, scoring 310 runs, with a best score of 61 n.o.