Take a look at 6 biggest controversies of Vinod Kambli

Drunk driving arrest

Kambli was once arrested by Bandra Police for driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into another car on February 2022. 

Accused teammates of match-fixing

During the 1996 World Cup, Kambli accused then-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin and some other batters of match-fixing. 

Assaulting his maid

Kambli and his wife Andrea were booked for allegedly assaulting and wrongfully confining their maid for three days, as claimed by the Bandra Police in 2015. 

Blaming Sachin Tendulkar for his downfall

Kambli even accused his childhood friend and compatriot Sachin Tendulkar of not helping him during his troubled phase in life. 

Kambli's wife punched Ankit Tiwari's father

Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt reportedly punched Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari's father in a mall in Mumbai for allegedly touching her hand. 

Assaulting and abusing his wife Andrea

Kamli's wife filed an FIR against him for allegedly abusing and assaulting her under the influence of alcohol in Bandra in 2023. 

