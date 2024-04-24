CRICKET

Sachin Tendulkar's unprecedented 'Bowling Records' in Cricket

Youngest Indian Cricketer's Four-Wicket Haul Record

Sachin is the youngest Indian cricketer to claim a four-wicket haul in ODIs, achieving this milestone at a mere 18 years and 181 days of age.

Sachin's Rare Feat: Defending Least Runs in Final Over

He holds the distinction of defending six or fewer runs in the final over of an ODI match twice, a feat unmatched by any other bowler.
 

Tendulkar's Unmatched Five-Wicket Hauls in ODIs

Tendulkar boasts more five-wicket hauls (2) in ODIs than cricketing legends such as Shane Warne, Zaheer Khan, Courtney Walsh, Imran Khan, and Kapil Dev.

Sachin and Jadeja's Shared Four-Wicket Haul Record in Asia

He shares the record for the most four-wicket hauls (6) by an Indian spinner in ODIs played in Asia, a record jointly held with Ravindra Jadeja.

Tendulkar's Test Wicket Journey: Teenage to 40s

Tendulkar is the only player to have taken a Test wicket both in his teenage years and in his 40s, showcasing his longevity and versatility on the cricket field.

