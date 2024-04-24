Sachin Tendulkar's unprecedented 'Bowling Records' in Cricket

CRICKET
Sachin is the youngest Indian cricketer to claim a four-wicket haul in ODIs, achieving this milestone at a mere 18 years and 181 days of age.
He holds the distinction of defending six or fewer runs in the final over of an ODI match twice, a feat unmatched by any other bowler.
Tendulkar boasts more five-wicket hauls (2) in ODIs than cricketing legends such as Shane Warne, Zaheer Khan, Courtney Walsh, Imran Khan, and Kapil Dev.
He shares the record for the most four-wicket hauls (6) by an Indian spinner in ODIs played in Asia, a record jointly held with Ravindra Jadeja.
Tendulkar is the only player to have taken a Test wicket both in his teenage years and in his 40s, showcasing his longevity and versatility on the cricket field.