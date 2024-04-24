CRICKET

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Top 7 quotes by the GOD of cricket

Image credits: pinterest

Let Success Find You

"I have never thought where I will go, or forced any targets on myself."

Image credits: pinterest

Dreams Do Come True

"Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true!"

Image credits: pinterest

Simple Cricketing Mantra

"I just keep it simple. Watch the ball and play it on merit."

Image credits: pinterest

The Drive for Victory

"I hate losing and cricket being my first love, once I enter the ground it's a different zone altogether and that hunger for winning is always there."

Image credits: pinterest

Individuality Reigns

"Every individual has his own style, his own way of presenting himself on and off the field."

Image credits: pinterest

Turning Adversity into Achievement

"People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones."

Image credits: pinterest

Embracing Uniqueness

"I have never tried to compare myself to anyone else."

Image credits: pinterest
Find Next One