CRICKET
"Boom Boom is not just a nickname; it's a style, an attitude, a way of life."
"I have a simple theory: avoid the noise and let your success make the noise."
"I play for the smiles on my people's faces; that's my biggest achievement."
"I may not have played many Test matches, but I always tried to give my best in whatever format I played."
"In cricket, as in life, the most important thing is to stay positive, no matter what the situation."
"Records are meant to be broken, but the impact you leave on people's hearts is what truly matters."
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a bridge that connects different cultures and nations."
"I believe in leading by example, on and off the field."
"Success is not just about personal achievements; it's about lifting the entire team and nation."
"Age is just a number; passion and dedication are the real drivers of success."