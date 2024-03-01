CRICKET

Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Top 10 quotes by the former all-rounder

Boom Boom Lifestyle

"Boom Boom is not just a nickname; it's a style, an attitude, a way of life."

Ignore the Noise

"I have a simple theory: avoid the noise and let your success make the noise."

Playing for Smiles, Not Just Stats

"I play for the smiles on my people's faces; that's my biggest achievement."

Quality Over Quantity

"I may not have played many Test matches, but I always tried to give my best in whatever format I played."

Positivity

"In cricket, as in life, the most important thing is to stay positive, no matter what the situation."

Beyond Records

"Records are meant to be broken, but the impact you leave on people's hearts is what truly matters."

Language of Unity

"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a bridge that connects different cultures and nations."

On and Off the Cricket Field

"I believe in leading by example, on and off the field."

Success Is Team Triumph, Not Solo Feats

"Success is not just about personal achievements; it's about lifting the entire team and nation."

Passion and Dedication Defy Age

"Age is just a number; passion and dedication are the real drivers of success."

