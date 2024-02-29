Happy Birthday Sean Abbott: 9 facts about the Australian speedster

CRICKET
Sean Anthony Abbott
February 29, 1992
Windsor, New South Wales, Australia
All-rounder (Right-arm fast-medium bowler, Right-handed batsman)
Sean Abbott has participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has played for various teams, including Royal Challengers Bangalore.
He made his debut for the Australian national team in a T20 International against Pakistan on October 5, 2014.
Abbott became widely known for a tragic incident during a Sheffield Shield match in 2014 when he delivered the bouncer that led to the unfortunate death of Phillip Hughes.
Right-arm fast-medium
Abbott has played for New South Wales in Australian domestic cricket.