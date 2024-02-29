CRICKET

Happy Birthday Sean Abbott: 9 facts about the Australian speedster

Full Name

Sean Anthony Abbott

Date of Birth

February 29, 1992

Birthplace

Windsor, New South Wales, Australia

Role in Cricket

All-rounder (Right-arm fast-medium bowler, Right-handed batsman)

IPL Career

Sean Abbott has participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has played for various teams, including Royal Challengers Bangalore.

International Debut

He made his debut for the Australian national team in a T20 International against Pakistan on October 5, 2014.

Notable Achievement

Abbott became widely known for a tragic incident during a Sheffield Shield match in 2014 when he delivered the bouncer that led to the unfortunate death of Phillip Hughes.

Bowling Style

Right-arm fast-medium

Domestic Teams

Abbott has played for New South Wales in Australian domestic cricket.

