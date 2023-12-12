Reliving Glory: Yuvraj Singh's Top 10 Iconic knocks that define an era

CRICKET
Yuvraj showcased his talent by playing a crucial innings in a high-pressure situation, helping India chase down a steep target.
Yuvraj's blistering innings, where he hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad, remains one of the most iconic moments in T20 history.
Yuvraj's innings of 77 ensured India's victory against Australia showcased his ability to perform against top-quality bowling attacks.
Yuvraj played a match-winning knock, steering India to the final with an unbeaten 70.
Yuvraj's all-round performance, including a fifty and two wickets, helped India secure a crucial victory on their way to winning the World Cup.
Yuvraj's maiden ODI century came against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy.
Yuvraj's century in Lahore played a significant role in India's Test series win against Pakistan.
Yuvraj's half-century against England was crucial in India's journey to the inaugural T20 World Cup title.
Yuvraj's century played a crucial role in India's test win away from home.