CRICKET

Reliving Glory: Yuvraj Singh's Top 10 Iconic knocks that define an era

Image credits: Getty

NatWest Series Final (2002) - 69 vs England

Yuvraj showcased his talent by playing a crucial innings in a high-pressure situation, helping India chase down a steep target.

Image credits: Getty

ICC T20 World Cup (2007) - 58 vs England

Yuvraj's blistering innings, where he hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad, remains one of the most iconic moments in T20 history.

Image credits: Getty

(2003) - 77 vs Australia

Yuvraj's innings of 77 ensured India's victory against Australia showcased his ability to perform against top-quality bowling attacks.

Image credits: Getty

ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) - 70 vs Australia (Semi-final)

Yuvraj played a match-winning knock, steering India to the final with an unbeaten 70.

Image credits: Getty

ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) - 57 & 2/18

Yuvraj's all-round performance, including a fifty and two wickets, helped India secure a crucial victory on their way to winning the World Cup.

Image credits: Getty

ICC Champions Trophy (2002) - 102 vs South Africa

Yuvraj's maiden ODI century came against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Image credits: Getty

Test Series vs. Pakistan (2004) - 112 vs Pakistan (Lahore)

Yuvraj's century in Lahore played a significant role in India's Test series win against Pakistan.
 

Image credits: Getty

ICC T20 World Cup (2007) - 58 vs England

Yuvraj's half-century against England was crucial in India's journey to the inaugural T20 World Cup title.

Image credits: Getty

(2011) - 113 vs West Indies

Yuvraj's century played a crucial role in India's test win away from home.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One