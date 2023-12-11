CRICKET

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh:Top 10 quotes by the Indian cricket legend

Yuvraj Singh's Motto

"Fight for your dreams, and your dreams will fight for you."

Dream Big

"When you get out of the bed every morning, think of the dreams you want to fulfill and then remember that you have the power to achieve them."

Consistency Trumps Greatness

"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come."

Wisdom

"You don't play for revenge, you play for respect and pride."

Cricket Teaches Everything

"Cricket taught me everything - life, how to handle failure, success, pressure. Everything."

Mantra for Success

"In the game of cricket, confidence is everything. If you believe you can do it, you can."

It's Only Defeat If You Accept It

"I have failed at times, but I never stopped trying. It's only a failure if you accept defeat."

Dream

"I always dreamt of holding the bat and winning games for India. That dream kept me going."

Motivation

"Champions keep playing until they get it right."

Discover Your Strength

"You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice."

