Happy Birthday Ben McDermott: 10 career defining moments of the Aussie

McDermott made his debut in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia in January 2018 against England.
McDermott has represented Australia in T20 Internationals, and his performances, especially against the UAE in October 2018 impressed the cricket world.
McDermott's performances in the ODI series against South Africa in November 2018, helped Australia clinch the series.
McDermott scored a memorable century for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) against the Sydney Thunder.
McDermott played a crucial knock for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL against the Melbourne Renegades.
McDermott's performances in Australia A tours impressed everyone and he went onto claim a spot in the National team.
McDermott has participated in T20 leagues and his performances in those tournaments has been brilliant.
Look for noteworthy innings in domestic First-Class cricket, where McDermott has displayed his skills in the longer format of the game.
McDermott's performances in List A cricket, including notable innings in domestic competitions have made the Australian selectors take notice.
McDermott has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League and has played several match winning knocks for his team the Hobart Hurricanes.