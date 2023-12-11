CRICKET

Happy Birthday Ben McDermott: 10 career defining moments of the Aussie

One-Day International Debut (January 2018)

McDermott made his debut in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia in January 2018 against England.

T20 International against UAE (October 2018)

McDermott has represented Australia in T20 Internationals, and his performances, especially against the UAE in October 2018 impressed the cricket world.

ODI Series against South Africa (November 2018)

McDermott's performances in the ODI series against South Africa in November 2018, helped Australia clinch the series.

BBL Century against Sydney Thunder (January 2017)

McDermott scored a memorable century for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) against the Sydney Thunder.

BBL Knock against Melbourne Renegades (January 2019)

McDermott played a crucial knock for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL against the Melbourne Renegades.

Australia A Tours

McDermott's performances in Australia A tours impressed everyone and he went onto claim a spot in the National team.

T20 Leagues

McDermott has participated in T20 leagues and his performances in those tournaments has been brilliant. 

Domestic First-Class Cricket

Look for noteworthy innings in domestic First-Class cricket, where McDermott has displayed his skills in the longer format of the game.

List A Hundred against Queensland (September 2018)

McDermott's performances in List A cricket, including notable innings in domestic competitions have made the Australian selectors take notice.

Consistent BBL Performances

McDermott has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League and has played several match winning knocks for his team the Hobart Hurricanes.

