CRICKET
Ibrahim Zadran made his Test debut against Bangladesh in September 2019. While I don't have specific performance details, debuting in Test cricket is a significant achievement.
Ibrahim Zadran scored a half-century against the West Indies in the one-off Test in November 2019.
Ibrahim Zadran was part of the Test series against Zimbabwe in March 2021. Details of specific performances would need to be checked.
Zadran has featured in ODI series, and his performances against Ireland in January 2021 might be worth looking into for notable innings.
Ibrahim Zadran has also played T20 Internationals, and his performances in T20I series, especially against Zimbabwe in March 2021, could be noteworthy.
Before his international career, Ibrahim Zadran may have had notable performances in Under-19 cricket for Afghanistan.
Check for Ibrahim Zadran's performances in domestic cricket, including the Afghan First-Class and List A competitions.
Look for instances where Ibrahim Zadran has displayed consistency in batting across formats.
Search for matches where Zadran made match-winning contributions with the bat.
While Afghanistan players have been increasingly participating in T20 leagues worldwide, check if Ibrahim Zadran has had any notable performances in such leagues.