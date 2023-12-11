CRICKET

Happy Birthday Ibrahim Zadran: Top 10 moments of the Afghan batter

Test Debut against Bangladesh (September 2019)

Ibrahim Zadran made his Test debut against Bangladesh in September 2019. While I don't have specific performance details, debuting in Test cricket is a significant achievement.
 

Half-Century against West Indies (November 2019)

Ibrahim Zadran scored a half-century against the West Indies in the one-off Test in November 2019.

Test Series against Zimbabwe (March 2021)

Ibrahim Zadran was part of the Test series against Zimbabwe in March 2021. Details of specific performances would need to be checked.

ODI Series against Ireland (January 2021)

Zadran has featured in ODI series, and his performances against Ireland in January 2021 might be worth looking into for notable innings.

T20Is against Zimbabwe (March 2021)

Ibrahim Zadran has also played T20 Internationals, and his performances in T20I series, especially against Zimbabwe in March 2021, could be noteworthy.

Under-19 Cricket

Before his international career, Ibrahim Zadran may have had notable performances in Under-19 cricket for Afghanistan.

Domestic Cricket

Check for Ibrahim Zadran's performances in domestic cricket, including the Afghan First-Class and List A competitions.

Consistency in Batting

Look for instances where Ibrahim Zadran has displayed consistency in batting across formats.

Match-Winning Contributions

Search for matches where Zadran made match-winning contributions with the bat.

T20 Leagues across the globe

While Afghanistan players have been increasingly participating in T20 leagues worldwide, check if Ibrahim Zadran has had any notable performances in such leagues.

