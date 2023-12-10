Happy Birthday Jackson Bird: Top 10 moments of the Australian star

CRICKET
Jackson Bird made his Test debut for Australia against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series in December 2012.
In the second Test against Pakistan, Bird showcased his bowling prowess with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
In the second Test against Pakistan, Bird played a key role with a four-wicket haul in the first innings.
Bird had a notable performance against Sri Lanka, taking five wickets in the first innings of the first Test.
Bird bowled well against India in the second Test, taking four wickets in the first innings.
Bird continued his strong performance against Sri Lanka, taking six wickets in the first innings of the third Test.
In the second Test against South Africa, Bird contributed with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
In the Test debut against Sri Lanka, Bird impressed with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
Bird played a crucial role in the Ashes series against England, taking four wickets in the fifth Test at The Oval.
In the third Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series against England, Bird contributed with a four-wicket haul.