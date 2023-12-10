CRICKET

Happy Birthday Jackson Bird: Top 10 moments of the Australian star

Image credits: Getty

Debut Against Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, December 2012

Jackson Bird made his Test debut for Australia against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series in December 2012.

5/59 vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, December 2016

In the second Test against Pakistan, Bird showcased his bowling prowess with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

4/50 vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, November 2019

In the second Test against Pakistan, Bird played a key role with a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

5/28 vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, January 2019

Bird had a notable performance against Sri Lanka, taking five wickets in the first innings of the first Test.

4/81 vs India, 2nd Test, March 2017

Bird bowled well against India in the second Test, taking four wickets in the first innings.

6/51 vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, January 2013

Bird continued his strong performance against Sri Lanka, taking six wickets in the first innings of the third Test.

5/59 vs South Africa, 2nd Test, February 2014

In the second Test against South Africa, Bird contributed with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

5/59 vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, December 2012

In the Test debut against Sri Lanka, Bird impressed with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

4/41 vs England, 5th Test, August 2015

Bird played a crucial role in the Ashes series against England, taking four wickets in the fifth Test at The Oval.

4/65 vs England, 3rd Test, December 2017

In the third Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series against England, Bird contributed with a four-wicket haul.
 

