Ravichandran Ashwin: Inspiring words from the Indian cricket maestro

CRICKET
"I always believed I could play cricket at the highest level; it was just about getting the opportunity and making the most of it."
"To be successful in Test cricket, you need a lot of patience and the ability to adapt to different conditions."
"In cricket, you never stop learning. Every match, every situation teaches you something new."
"I have always been a big believer in hard work and perseverance. Talent can only take you so far; it's your dedication that defines your success."
"The beauty of cricket lies in its unpredictability. You can never take anything for granted in this game."
"As a cricketer, you need to constantly challenge yourself and keep raising the bar. Complacency is your biggest enemy."
"Success is not just about personal achievements; it's also about contributing to the success of the team and helping others grow."