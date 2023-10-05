CRICKET

Rachin Ravindra: The Kiwi cricketer named after Sachin and Dravid

A Blend of Sachin and Rahul

Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand cricket star, has a unique name inspired by two Indian cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Indian Roots

Born to Indian parents in Wellington, Rachin's family hails from Bengaluru, India, and he made his Test debut in India two years ago.

Father's dream

Rachin's father, a big fan of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, creatively combined "Ra" from Rahul and "chin" from Sachin to name his son Rachin and fulfil his dream.

Rachin's Path to Success

Rachin's journey to becoming a cricketer began with his father's annual trips to India, where he would take age group boys to experience cricket in Bengaluru.

Credits India Tours for His Cricket Growth

Rachin, who plays for Wellington in New Zealand, believes that the cricket tours in India with his father have been instrumental in his development as a cricketer.

Determination

The conclusion of the 2019 World Cup final initially dashed Rachin's dream of playing for New Zealand, but it only fueled his determination to achieve that goal.

Impresses at Number 3 in World Cup Opener

Rachin Ravindra batted at number 3 for New Zealand in their opening match against England, showcasing his talent on the international stage.

