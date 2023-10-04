ODI World Cup 2023: England SWOT analysis

CRICKET
England boasts a formidable middle-order lineup with players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Moeen Ali.
Joe Root has been one of the most consistant batters for England and he will be vial in the middle order with his wealth of experience.
England faces injury challenges with a key player like Ben Stokes. These setbacks impact the team's balance and depth.
England's spin department lacks quality and depth. While Adil Rashid stands out, the team relies heavily on him for consistent match-winning performances in the spin department.
It's a great opportunity for Moeen Ali to conver the experience gained at the IPL playing for Chennai Super Kings.
England has one of the best pace line ups in the tournamnet and with Mark Wood fit, it will be lethal english bowling attack.
England has a wealth of all-rounders, including Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root and Chris Woakes. This make making England a well-rounded team.