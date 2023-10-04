CRICKET

04-Oct-2023, 09:09:20 pm

ODI World Cup 2023: England SWOT analysis

Image credits: Getty

STRENGTHS - Impressive Middle Order

England boasts a formidable middle-order lineup with players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Moeen Ali.

Image credits: Getty

STRENGTHS - Experience

Joe Root has been one of the most consistant batters for England and he will be vial in the middle order with his wealth of experience.

Image credits: Getty

WEAKNESS - Injury Concerns

England faces injury challenges with a key player like Ben Stokes. These setbacks impact the team's balance and depth.
 

Image credits: Getty

WEAKNESS - Spin Bowling Limitations:

England's spin department lacks quality and depth. While Adil Rashid stands out, the team relies heavily on him for consistent match-winning performances in the spin department.

Image credits: Getty

Opportunity - IPL Experience

It's a great opportunity for Moeen Ali to conver the experience gained at the IPL playing for Chennai Super Kings. 

Image credits: Getty

THREAT - Pace Attack

England has one of the best pace line ups in the tournamnet and with Mark Wood fit, it will be lethal english bowling attack.

Image credits: Getty

THREAT - Exceptional All-Rounders

England has a wealth of all-rounders, including Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root and Chris Woakes. This make making England a well-rounded team.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One