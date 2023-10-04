CRICKET

04-Oct-2023, 01:28:32 pm

ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka SWOT analysis

Image credits: Getty

STRENGTH - In form Mendis

Kusal Mendis has been in tremendious form and have piled up the runs in the last few months, he will be crucial for Sri Lanka at the top of the order.

Image credits: Getty

STRENGTH - Indian condition

Sri Lanka's familiarity with Indian conditions and venues could work to their advantage.

Image credits: Getty

WEAKNESS - Out of form players

The struggling form captain Dasun Shanaka and Pathum Nissanka's inconsistent batting are areas of concern.

Image credits: Getty

WEAKNESS - Injury replacements

Sri Lanka faces a setback with the absence of star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera due to injuries sustained during the Lanka Premier League 2023. 

Image credits: Getty

WEAKNESS - World Cup debuts

Several players are making their World Cup debuts, and they must handle the pressure of cricket's biggest stage effectively.

Image credits: Getty

OPPORTUNITY - Young Guns

It's a great opportunity for players like Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya De Silva and other youngsters to deliver at the biggest stage.

Image credits: Getty

THREAT- X-Factor

They also have hopes pinned on fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana to provide an edge in the pace department and could prove to be vital with his yorkers.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One