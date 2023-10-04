ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka SWOT analysis

CRICKET
Kusal Mendis has been in tremendious form and have piled up the runs in the last few months, he will be crucial for Sri Lanka at the top of the order.
Sri Lanka's familiarity with Indian conditions and venues could work to their advantage.
The struggling form captain Dasun Shanaka and Pathum Nissanka's inconsistent batting are areas of concern.
Sri Lanka faces a setback with the absence of star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera due to injuries sustained during the Lanka Premier League 2023.
Several players are making their World Cup debuts, and they must handle the pressure of cricket's biggest stage effectively.
It's a great opportunity for players like Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya De Silva and other youngsters to deliver at the biggest stage.
They also have hopes pinned on fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana to provide an edge in the pace department and could prove to be vital with his yorkers.