ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand SWOT analysis

CRICKET
Captain Kane Williamson's return, despite initial absence, provides leadership and composure in pressure situations.
A formidable bowling lineup featuring Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi adds strength to the team's core.
Injuries to key players like Tim Southee and Kane Williamson pose a significant threat, potentially affecting the team's performance in the initial phase of the World Cup.
Tom Latham and Glen Phillips have been out of form in teh last few months. Vulnerability against spin in subcontinent conditions could prove to be a vital factor.
It an opportunity for some players like Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Rachin Ravendra and Mark Chapman to prove their worth in this World Cup for New Zealand.
Ish Sodhi has been in fantastic form, he has delivered consistently for New Zeland and will be their go to man in spin friendly Indian conditions.