CRICKET

04-Oct-2023, 08:02:37 pm

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand SWOT analysis

STRENGTHS - Experience

Captain Kane Williamson's return, despite initial absence, provides leadership and composure in pressure situations.

STRENGTHS: Balanced bowling attack

A formidable bowling lineup featuring Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi adds strength to the team's core.

WEAKNESS - Injuries

Injuries to key players like Tim Southee and Kane Williamson pose a significant threat, potentially affecting the team's performance in the initial phase of the World Cup.

WEAKNESS - Out of form

Tom Latham and Glen Phillips have been out of form in teh last few months. Vulnerability against spin in subcontinent conditions could prove to be a vital factor.

OPPORTUNITY - Young Talent

It an opportunity for some players like Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Rachin Ravendra and Mark Chapman to prove their worth in this World Cup for New Zealand.

THREAT - In form Sodhi

Ish Sodhi has been in fantastic form, he has delivered consistently for New Zeland and will be their go to man in spin friendly Indian conditions. 

