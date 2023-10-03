ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh SWOT analysis

CRICKET
Bangladesh boasts a nucleus of seasoned players, including captain Mushfiqur Rahim,Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyadh and Litton Das.
Young guns like Najmul Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Towhid Hridoy inject vibrancy and balance into the squad, offering a glimpse of the team's future potential.
Bangladesh's spin bowling arsenal, comprising Shakib, Mehidy Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, and Nasum Ahmed, possesses the skills to exploit helpful surfaces, a valuable asset in India.
Bangladesh's heavy dependence on Shakib Al Hasan for both batting and bowling is a glaring vulnerability. The team lacks adequate backup options to handle critical situations.
Litton Das hasn't been among the runs in the last few months and will need to come up with better starts at the top of the order for Bangaldesh.
With nothing to lose, Bangladesh can play with fearless abandon, giving young talents like Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Ahmed the chance to shine on the world stage.
Led by the veteran Mustafizur, the pace unit includes Taskin, Shoriful, and Hasan Mahmud, capable of delivering in these Indian conditions.