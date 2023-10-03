ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa SWOT analysis

CRICKET
South Africa's World Cup campaign strengths is in its in-form batters with IPL experience but they also face challenges due to injuries to key pacers.
Klaasen's explosive batting style, as demonstrated with his 174 off 83 balls against Australia, adds depth to the batting lineup.
Miller's experience in playing in India both in the IPL and international cricket can be a valuable asset for the team.
Injuries to Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have weakened South Africa's fast bowling department, impacting their firepower.
Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have struggled with their records in India, posing a challenge in conditions favoring spin.
Lanky fast bowler Marco Jansen presents another exciting prospect who can make a significant impact.
De Kock's impressive average in India suggests he can be a vital contributor before his departure from ODI cricket.