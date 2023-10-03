CRICKET

03-Oct-2023, 01:11:16 pm

ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa SWOT analysis

Image credits: Getty

South Africa - SWOT analysis

South Africa's World Cup campaign strengths is in its in-form batters with IPL experience but they also face challenges due to injuries to key pacers.

Image credits: Getty

Strengths - Explosive Batting

Klaasen's explosive batting style, as demonstrated with his 174 off 83 balls against Australia, adds depth to the batting lineup.

Image credits: Getty

Strengths - David Miller's Experience

Miller's experience in playing in India both in the IPL and international cricket can be a valuable asset for the team.

Image credits: Getty

Weakness - Injuries

Injuries to Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have weakened South Africa's fast bowling department, impacting their firepower.

Image credits: Getty

Weakness - Spin Record in India

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have struggled with their records in India, posing a challenge in conditions favoring spin.

Image credits: Getty

Opportunity - Marco Jansen's Potential

Lanky fast bowler Marco Jansen presents another exciting prospect who can make a significant impact.

Image credits: Getty

Threat - Quinton de Kock's Form

De Kock's impressive average in India suggests he can be a vital contributor before his departure from ODI cricket.

Image credits: Getty
