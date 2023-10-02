World Cup 2023: Can struggling Pakistan be written off? SWOT analysis

CRICKET
Pakistan open their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.
Despite injury to Naseem Shah, team's pace attack remains a potent force; will aim to exploit swing conditions in powerplay.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan looked in great touch during warm-up against NZ; legacy defining campaign for Pak sipper.
Rivals will have to deal with only one half of the destructive duo of Shaheen & Naseem; form of spinners a concern.
Big match batter Fakhar Zaman needs to overcome his inconsistency while Imam needs to bat a higher strike rate.
Saud Shakeel is yet to make the same impact in 50-over format; Iftikhar, Agha will be expected to chip in with part-time off-spin.
Last thing Pakistan need is another injured squad member; Naseem's loss has disturbed team's balance.