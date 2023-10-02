CRICKET

World Cup 2023: Can struggling Pakistan be written off? SWOT analysis

Image credits: Getty

SWOT analysis of Pakistan team

Pakistan open their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Image credits: Getty

Strengths - Formidable pace attack

Despite injury to Naseem Shah, team's pace attack remains a potent force; will aim to exploit swing conditions in powerplay.

Image credits: Getty

Strengths - Babar, Rizwan in sublime touch

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan looked in great touch during warm-up against NZ; legacy defining campaign for Pak sipper.

Image credits: Getty

Weaknesses - Absence of Naseem Shah

Rivals will have to deal with only one half of the destructive duo of Shaheen & Naseem; form of spinners a concern.

Image credits: Getty

Weaknesses - Uninspiring opening combination

Big match batter Fakhar Zaman needs to overcome his inconsistency while Imam needs to bat a higher strike rate.

Image credits: Getty

Opportunity - All eyes on Shakeel, Iftikhar, Agha

Saud Shakeel is yet to make the same impact in 50-over format; Iftikhar, Agha will be expected to chip in with part-time off-spin.

Image credits: Getty

Threat - Injury concern

Last thing Pakistan need is another injured squad member; Naseem's loss has disturbed team's balance.

Image credits: Getty
