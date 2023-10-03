CRICKET

03-Oct-2023, 06:00:35 pm

Happy Birthday Rishab Pant: 10 quotes by the Indian wicketkeeper

Image credits: Getty

See the Ball, Hit the Ball

"I just keep things simple and follow the basics. See the ball, hit the ball."

Thrives Under Pressure

"I love challenges, and I love the thrill of performing under pressure. That's when I feel I am at my best."

Playing Fearlessly

"I play my cricket fearlessly. I just enjoy myself, and that's the way I play."

Records Don't Matter, Wins Do

"I don't believe in playing for records. I play to win matches for my team."

Constantly Learning and Adapting

"You have to adapt to different conditions, and I'm always trying to learn and improve."

Freedom to Express

"I have the freedom to express myself on the field, and that's what I love about the game."

Giving His Best for India

"It's a dream come true to represent my country, and I'll always give my best for India." 

Calculated Risks

"I believe in backing my instincts, and sometimes you have to take calculated risks."

Cricket is My Passion

"Cricket is my passion, and I give my 100% every time I step onto the field."

Grateful for Guidance

"I've learned a lot from my seniors and coaches, and I'm grateful for their guidance."

