Happy Birthday Rishab Pant: 10 quotes by the Indian wicketkeeper

CRICKET
"I just keep things simple and follow the basics. See the ball, hit the ball."
"I love challenges, and I love the thrill of performing under pressure. That's when I feel I am at my best."
"I play my cricket fearlessly. I just enjoy myself, and that's the way I play."
"I don't believe in playing for records. I play to win matches for my team."
"You have to adapt to different conditions, and I'm always trying to learn and improve."
"I have the freedom to express myself on the field, and that's what I love about the game."
"It's a dream come true to represent my country, and I'll always give my best for India."
"I believe in backing my instincts, and sometimes you have to take calculated risks."
"Cricket is my passion, and I give my 100% every time I step onto the field."
"I've learned a lot from my seniors and coaches, and I'm grateful for their guidance."