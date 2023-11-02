CRICKET

Kohli surpasses Tendulkar: 1000 ODI runs in an year for the 8th time

Image credits: Getty

Kohli Sets Record: Most 1000 ODI Runs in a calendar year

Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar by crossing 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions, achieving this feat eight times.

Image credits: Getty

Kohli Achieves Milestone in 2023 ODI World Cup

Kohli accomplished this milestone during the 11th over of the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Image credits: Getty

Kohli Becomes Fourth Batter to Score 1000 ODI Runs in 2023

In the year 2023, Virat Kohli became the fourth batter to score 1000 ODI runs, highlighting his consistent and prolific performance.

Image credits: Getty

Kohli's Remarkable Consistency in ODI Cricket

This record underlines Kohli's exceptional consistency and ability to maintain high-level performance over several years.

Image credits: Getty

Kohli Inches Closer to Tendulkar's ODI Century Record

Kohli is also on the verge of equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of the most ODI centuries, needing just one more century to match Tendulkar's mark of 49 ODI hundreds.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One