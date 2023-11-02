CRICKET
Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar by crossing 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions, achieving this feat eight times.
Kohli accomplished this milestone during the 11th over of the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
In the year 2023, Virat Kohli became the fourth batter to score 1000 ODI runs, highlighting his consistent and prolific performance.
This record underlines Kohli's exceptional consistency and ability to maintain high-level performance over several years.
Kohli is also on the verge of equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of the most ODI centuries, needing just one more century to match Tendulkar's mark of 49 ODI hundreds.