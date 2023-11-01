Happy Birthday Mitchell Johnson: 7 quotes by former Australian pacer

CRICKET
Mitchell Johnson, the former Australian cricketer was known for his fast and agressive left arm pace bowling.
"It's about the love of the game and the passion you have for it. And if you're good enough, you get the rewards and you make the most of it."
"I have realized that I need to be a little bit smarter on and off the field. You need to learn from your mistakes."
"The feeling of running in and taking wickets for your country is second to none. There's no better feeling."
"You can't always control what's going to happen out on the field. You just need to go with the flow and take the good with the bad."
"I enjoy playing in front of a home crowd. There's nothing better than that, especially in a cricket-mad country like Australia."
"You've got to be strong mentally. You've got to be able to handle pressure. You've got to be able to cope with the ups and downs of the game."