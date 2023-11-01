Josh Lalor turns 36: Top 7 performances by the Australian cricketer

CRICKET
Lalor played a key role for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), taking four wickets to help secure a victory against the Adelaide Strikers.
In another BBL match, Lalor's four-wicket haul for the Brisbane Heat proved instrumental in defeating the Melbourne Stars.
Lalor also made a significant contribution with the bat in BBL 2016/17, scoring crucial runs to guide the Brisbane Heat to victory over the Hobart Hurricanes.
In a Sheffield Shield match, Lalor showcased his ability in the longer format by taking a five-wicket haul for Queensland against Western Australia.
Lalor played a key role with the ball for the Brisbane Heat, helping restrict the Sydney Thunder to secure a BBL victory.
Lalor's three-wicket haul for the Brisbane Heat proved crucial in their victory over the Sydney Sixers in the BBL.
Josh Lalor delivered another impactful bowling performance for the Brisbane Heat, taking four wickets against the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL.