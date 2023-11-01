CRICKET

Josh Lalor turns 36: Top 7 performances by the Australian cricketer

Image credits: Getty

4/43 vs Adelaide Strikers (BBL 2012/13)

Lalor played a key role for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), taking four wickets to help secure a victory against the Adelaide Strikers.

4/30 vs Melbourne Stars (BBL 2016/17)

In another BBL match, Lalor's four-wicket haul for the Brisbane Heat proved instrumental in defeating the Melbourne Stars.

Match-Winning Knock vs Hobart Hurricanes (BBL 2016/17)

Lalor also made a significant contribution with the bat in BBL 2016/17, scoring crucial runs to guide the Brisbane Heat to victory over the Hobart Hurricanes.
 

5/26 vs Western Australia (Sheffield Shield 2015/16)

In a Sheffield Shield match, Lalor showcased his ability in the longer format by taking a five-wicket haul for Queensland against Western Australia.

3/30 vs Sydney Thunder (BBL 2018/19)

Lalor played a key role with the ball for the Brisbane Heat, helping restrict the Sydney Thunder to secure a BBL victory.

3/22 vs Sydney Sixers (BBL 2019/20)

Lalor's three-wicket haul for the Brisbane Heat proved crucial in their victory over the Sydney Sixers in the BBL.
 

4/29 vs Melbourne Renegades (BBL 2019/20)

Josh Lalor delivered another impactful bowling performance for the Brisbane Heat, taking four wickets against the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL.

