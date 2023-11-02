CRICKET

Happy Birthday Ellyse Perry: 7 quotes by the Australian cricket legend

Image credits: Getty

A Metaphor for Life

"Sport is such a great metaphor for life. The way you approach things, the way you take on a challenge, your attitude, your mentality, your willpower, your discipline."

Image credits: Getty

Passion Trumps Accolades

"It's not really about the accolades and the awards. It's about doing something that you love and are passionate about."

Image credits: Getty

Success Is Giving Your Best

"I think success is about trying your best and being proud of what you do and who you are. If you can look in the mirror and know that you've given your best effort."

Image credits: Getty

Testing Your Limits Through Sport

"I think that one of the really great things about sport is that you can test yourself. You can see how much you can improve and how good you can get."

Image credits: Getty

Be the Best for the World

"It's not about being the best in the world; it's about being the best for the world."

Image credits: Getty

Dedication Leads to Achievement

"If you work hard, if you're passionate, and if you're dedicated to something, you can achieve anything you want."

Image credits: Getty

Strive for Your Best Version

"I just try and be the best version of myself that I can be, and I think if you set your own standards and set your own goals, then that's what you should be striving towards."

Image credits: Getty
