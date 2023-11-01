CRICKET

Happy Birthday Victor Trumper:7 quotes by Australia's forgotten legend

Image credits: Getty

Play to Win

"There is only one way to play, and that is to win."

Image credits: Getty

Where Laws and Spirit Unite

"Cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its Laws but also within the Spirit of the Game."

Image credits: Getty

Class and Form

"Form is temporary; class is permanent."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket vs Tennis

"Give a boy a cricket bat, and he will learn to defend his wicket. But give him a tennis racket, and he will learn to attack."

Image credits: Getty

More Than Just a Game

"Cricket is not a game; it is the real thing."

Image credits: Getty

The Perfect Shot in Cricket

"There's no such thing as the perfect shot. If you play it with complete commitment, it's a good shot."

Image credits: Getty

Trumper on the Unmoved Athlete

"The applause of an audience has never moved me, either to exultation or tears."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One