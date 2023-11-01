Happy Birthday Victor Trumper:7 quotes by Australia's forgotten legend

CRICKET
"There is only one way to play, and that is to win."
"Cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its Laws but also within the Spirit of the Game."
"Form is temporary; class is permanent."
"Give a boy a cricket bat, and he will learn to defend his wicket. But give him a tennis racket, and he will learn to attack."
"Cricket is not a game; it is the real thing."
"There's no such thing as the perfect shot. If you play it with complete commitment, it's a good shot."
"The applause of an audience has never moved me, either to exultation or tears."