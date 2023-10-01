Happy Birthday Praveen Kumar, 7 quotes by the former Indian pacer

CRICKET
"You have to keep learning and improving your game. Cricket is a game of continuous learning."
"I take each match as a challenge. I want to perform my best every time I step onto the field."
"In cricket, you have to stay focused and keep working hard. There are no shortcuts to success."
"Representing your country is a matter of pride. I am always motivated to wear the Indian jersey."
"It's not about being the fastest or the strongest; it's about being smart and using your skills effectively."
"I owe a lot to my coaches and mentors who have guided me throughout my career."
"I want to be remembered as a cricketer who gave his all for the team and the country."