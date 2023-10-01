CRICKET

Happy Birthday Praveen Kumar, 7 quotes by the former Indian pacer

Image credits: Getty

Game of Continuous Learning

"You have to keep learning and improving your game. Cricket is a game of continuous learning."

Each Match is a Challenge

"I take each match as a challenge. I want to perform my best every time I step onto the field."

No Shortcuts to Cricket Success

"In cricket, you have to stay focused and keep working hard. There are no shortcuts to success."

Wearing the Indian Jersey with Pride

"Representing your country is a matter of pride. I am always motivated to wear the Indian jersey."

Smart Play in Cricket

"It's not about being the fastest or the strongest; it's about being smart and using your skills effectively."

Grateful to Coaches and Mentors

"I owe a lot to my coaches and mentors who have guided me throughout my career."

Giving All for Team and Country

"I want to be remembered as a cricketer who gave his all for the team and the country."

