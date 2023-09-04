CRICKET

Asia Cup 2023: 5 Nepal players to watch out for

Sompal Kami

Sompal Kami will be leading the charge in Nepal’s bowling attack and can also chip in with handy runs.

47 ODIs, scored 365 runs picked up 63 wickets.

Rohit Paudel (Captain)

The captain and a pivotal figure in the batting order.

52 ODI games, 1469 runs, a century, and eight half-centuries.

Dipendra Singh Airee

Dipendra Singh Airee is an accomplished all-rounder, who will play the finisher's role in the team and contribute with his off-break bowling.

50 ODIs, 857 runs and 36 wickets

Kushal Bhurtel

A consistent right-hand opening batter with 44 one-day internationals under his belt.

986 runs at an average of 22.93, including a century and six fifties.

Aasif Shaikh

The wicket-keeper and opening partner for Bhurtel, boasting 41 one-day international appearances.

1187 runs at an average of 31.23, with a century and nine half-centuries.

