CRICKET
Maharaj's estimated net worth is arond INR 41.9 crore (USD 5 million).
The left-arm orthodox spinner earns INR 360000 (USD 4500) for every Test, INR 96000 (USD 1200) for every ODI, and INR 64000 (USD 800) for every T20I he plays for South Africa.
Rajasthan Royals brought Maharaj for INR 50 lakh (USD 59,600) for the 2024 season.
The 34-year-old, who made his international debut against Australia at Perth back in 2016, has taken 171 wickets from 52 matches in red ball cricket so far.
He has represented the Proteas in 44 ODIs and 35 T20Is, claiming a total of 90 wickets in white ball cricket.