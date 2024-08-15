CRICKET
Rahane, known as Jinx, has a net worth of around INR 80 crores.
The right-hand batsman was picked by IPL side Chennai Super Kings in 2023 for INR 50 lakh and he will give services to the team in 2024, for the same amount.
Rahane has earned almost INR 54 crore in his 16-year IPL career so far, having played for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Super Giants, and CSK
The 36-year-old has played a total of 85 Test matches in which he has scored 5077 runs with an average of 38.36. He has also represented India in 90 ODIs, scoring 2932 runs.
The Ahmednagar-born cricketer has played 185 IPL matches and scored 4642 runs with an average of 30.14