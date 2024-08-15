CRICKET

Ajinkya Rahane captained India to a 2-1 Test series win in Australia

Image credits: Getty

Net worth

Rahane, known as Jinx, has a net worth of around INR 80 crores. 

Image credits: Getty

Salary

The right-hand batsman was picked by IPL side Chennai Super Kings in 2023 for INR 50 lakh and he will give services to the team in 2024, for the same amount. 

Image credits: Getty

Earnings

Rahane has earned almost INR 54 crore in his 16-year IPL career so far, having played for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Super Giants, and CSK

Image credits: Getty

International stats

The 36-year-old has played a total of 85 Test matches in which he has scored 5077 runs with an average of 38.36. He has also represented India in 90 ODIs, scoring 2932 runs.

Image credits: Getty

IPL stats

The Ahmednagar-born cricketer has played 185 IPL matches and scored 4642 runs with an average of 30.14 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One